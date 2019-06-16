UNEP recognition for school

The Garden Valley EM Higher Secondary School, Kuttippala, near Kottakkal, has won the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)’s recognition for its activities promoting the environment consciousness in the students.

The school had planted 2,000 bamboo saplings along the shores of the Tirur river as part of the World Environmental Day celebrations early this month.

The UNEP, better known as the UN Environment, which is the leading global environmental authority that sets the global environmental agenda for the world, congratulated the school and its students as the World Environment Day heroes. District Panchayat Vice President Sakeena Pulpadan handed over the UN certificate to school principal K.P. Rasheed at a function held at the school.

Academic director Yusuf Thaikadan, District Panchayat councillor Haneefa Puthuparamba, school officials K.P. Saidalavi Haji, A.C. Kunhimon and M. Riyasuddin and others attended the function.