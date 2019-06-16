Kerala

UNEP recognition for school

District Panchayat vice-president Sakeena Pulpadan handing over the UN Environment certificate of recognition to the principal and students of Garden Valley EM Higher Secondary School, Kuttippala.

District Panchayat vice-president Sakeena Pulpadan handing over the UN Environment certificate of recognition to the principal and students of Garden Valley EM Higher Secondary School, Kuttippala.  

more-in

For planting 2,000 bamboo saplings along Tirur river

The Garden Valley EM Higher Secondary School, Kuttippala, near Kottakkal, has won the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)’s recognition for its activities promoting the environment consciousness in the students.

The school had planted 2,000 bamboo saplings along the shores of the Tirur river as part of the World Environmental Day celebrations early this month.

The UNEP, better known as the UN Environment, which is the leading global environmental authority that sets the global environmental agenda for the world, congratulated the school and its students as the World Environment Day heroes. District Panchayat Vice President Sakeena Pulpadan handed over the UN certificate to school principal K.P. Rasheed at a function held at the school.

Academic director Yusuf Thaikadan, District Panchayat councillor Haneefa Puthuparamba, school officials K.P. Saidalavi Haji, A.C. Kunhimon and M. Riyasuddin and others attended the function.

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2019 12:15:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/unep-recognition-for-school/article27958035.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story