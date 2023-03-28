Unemployment will be wiped out: Minister

March 28, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The concept of employment with education will be implemented in the State to wipe out unemployment by the year 2026, Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty has said. He was speaking after inaugurating Mikavu 2023, organised by the Kerala Motor Workers Welfare Fund Board, here on Tuesday. The Minister said funds had been earmarked in the budget for implementing the employment with education concept. He lauded the functioning of the Kerala Motor Workers Welfare Fund Board. He said financial support to the tune of ₹25 crore had been distributed to 6.7 lakh workers across 16 welfare boards. The financial position of the boards was good. The government was committing to protecting the interests of workers for it realised that their hard work was what had led to the Left Democratic Front government continuing for a second term. The government had succeeded in providing employment to nursing job aspirants abroad through Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Ltd The Minister honoured children of workers who are members of the board for their excellence in academic and arts and sports arenas. Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided over the function. Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil inaugurated the board’s online services. Launch of the board’s new website and announcement of ISO certification was done at the programme. Kerala Motor Workers Welfare Fund Board chairman K.K. Divakaran was present.