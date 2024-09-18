Undue delay in actress assault case trial could lead to an erosion of trust in the judiciary: V.D. Satheesan

The undue delay regarding the trial in the actress assault case, highlighted by the Supreme Court, could lead to an erosion of trust in the judiciary, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

In a press statement here on Wednesday, Mr. Satheesan requested the Kerala High Court to review the delayed trial proceedings in the 2017 case, as justice delayed is justice denied.

“The Supreme Court said that the trial has been going on indefinitely. This led to one of the key accused getting bail. The fact that the trial in a case went on for seven-and-a-half years would affect people’s trust in the judiciary,” he said.

He said that the State government has been taking a dishonest stand on the K.Hema committee report on issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.m

“The government is not with the victims, but with the perpetrators. It appears to be focused on shielding the culprits. With each passing day, it’s becoming increasingly clear that this government is inherently anti-women. The Opposition had demanded that only female officers investigate allegations from the Hema Committee report, but the government formed a team including male officers too. The government should bring the offenders before the law without revealing the victims’ privacy,” he said.

