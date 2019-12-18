UNDP-aided project gets going

The implementation of the United Nations Development Project (UNDP)-funded High Range Mountain Landscape Project, now in a new name, has begun in 11 grama panchayats, including nine in Idukki district.

The project, pending since 2014 following opposition from local people, especially in Idukki district, is being implemented in 2,198 sq km after addressing their concerns. It has been renamed ‘Sustainable livelihood and biodiversity conservation through multi-use management in Anchunad and adjoining landscapes’.

The Haritha Keralam Mission is the special purpose vehicle at the grama panchayat level and the project is being implemented through eco-development committees and forest protection committees under the Forest Department inside the forests and panchayats outside forest areas.

T.N. Seema, executive vice chairperson of the Haritha Keralam Mission, said the aim was to complete the project by 2022.

Three districts

The project is being implemented in nine grama panchayats in Devikulam and Adimaly blocks in Idukki and one each in Ernakulam and Thrissur. The grama panchayats are Edamalakkudy, Munnar, Devikulam, Chinnakanal, Mankulam, Marayur, Kanthallur, and Vattavada in Devikulam block, Adimaly in Adimaly block in addition to Kuttampuzha (Ernakulam) and Athirappilly (Thrissur).

The project will also cover eight forest development agencies under the Munnar wildlife division, Munnar territorial division, Marayur sandalwood division, Mankulam, Malayattoor, Vazhachal, Chalakudy, and the Thattekkadu bird sanctuary.

There was stiff resistance in the district against the project in 2014 and it was put on hold. The protesters claimed that the project was aimed at afforestation with the ₹235-crore UNDP funds. Then the Government and the UNDP made several modifications to the project.

The areas coming under the UNDP programme are comprehensive waste management, water source conservation, sustainable agriculture, and livelihood programme and the Haritha Keralam Mission is directly implementing the project, district mission sources said.

Ms. Seema said ₹32 crore had been allocated for the project and it would be completed by 2022. Padma Mahanti is the nodal officer.