Underwater launch planned for book on coral reefs on Wednesday at Kovalam

December 11, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

What’s more fitting for a book on coral reefs than to have its official launch under the sea?

That’s exactly what Arun Aloysius, scuba diving instructor and aquarium specialist, is planning for his 105-page book in Malayalam titled ‘Pavizhaputtukal Kadalile Mazhakkaadukal’ (Coral reefs, the rainforests of the sea) here at Kovalam on Wednesday.

The book will be released underwater by Aneesha Benedict, marine biologist and coordinator, Friends of Marine Life, at 8 a.m. by handing over a copy to scuba diving students Rizwana Rafeeq, Gayatri Gopan and Avani Balu.

Published by Thrissur-based Samatha, the book is about the coral wealth in the world’s oceans and the need for their conservation. The target audience is mainly children, but adults too would find it interesting, says Mr. Aloysius, who hails from Kollam.

The contents of the book are presented as a conversation between a turtle and a rabbit, Mr. Aloysius says, adding that the underwater launch is intended to generate awareness about the importance of marine ecosystems.

Starting from the basics—what exactly is a coral and a coral reef?—the book seeks to throw light on the major coral reef formations across the globe, their classifications, the marine organisms that make them their home, and how coral reefs impact marine life, and the threats faced by the colonies of these stationary life forms.

“In many parts of the world, efforts are on to conserve corals. Corals are rare along the Kerala coast, but some studies have been conducted off Thiruvananthapuram where they exist,” Mr. Aloysius says.

The book also has small chapters on scuba diving and marine coral reef aquariums. Mr. Aloysius, who holds a Master of Fisheries Science (MFSc) degree from the ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Education, Mumbai, has worked with aquariums in India, Singapore and Dubai.

After the underwater release of the book, a function will be held on Kovalam beach where B. Santhosh, Head, Vizhinjam unit of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), will formally introduce it to the audience.