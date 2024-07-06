ADVERTISEMENT

Understand risks of AI to tap its potential: CM

Published - July 06, 2024 10:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for understanding the strengths of artificial intelligence (AI) and tap its potential for progress.

He was speaking at the distribution of Little KITEs State and district awards and release of a UNICEF study ‘Empowering adolescents with future-ready skills - the inspiring story of Little KITEs’ here on Saturday.

As AI transforms the world, it is necessary to equip the young generation to stay away from its dangers. In schools, AI was being taught with the idea that its potential be explored and a distance kept from its downsides. It was not enough to provide student access to new technology; they should be taught to use it for good. It was with this idea that the information technology textbook for primary students had content on increasing aptitude for programming and logical thinking.

The Chief Minister pointed out that it was children who first embraced changing technology. It was therefore to important to make education fun through technology.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty presided over the function.

