Underpassage to Kottayam Medical College Hospital opens

The underpass road that enables the public to enter the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam from the other side of the road has been thrown open to the public.

The project, completed at a cost of ₹1.3 crore, was inaugurated online by Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Thursday. Addressing the event, the Minister highlighted the progress made in road infrastructure in Kerala with 16,000 km of roads renovated to BM and BC standards out of the 30,000 km of roads under the Public Works department. “The construction work of the six-lane national highway is progressing rapidly. Infrastructural development in Kerala is being implemented addressing the needs of the people,” he said.

The underpass project was completed as part of the State government’s 100-day action plan with Minister for Devaswom and Cooperation V. N. Vasavan proposing the idea. Subsequently, an amount of ₹1.29 crore was allocated for the construction of the underpasses in the State Budget of 2023-24. The construction was completed in six months and the maintenance period is for five years.

The footpath is 18 metres long, 5 metres wide and 3.5 metres high. Access and exit routes with steps are also arranged. The entire length of the passage has modern decor and electrification. One can reach the medical college compound by entering the underground passage through the arrival gate through the footpath starting from the Arpookara private bus stand. Surveillance cameras and fans are also installed to enhance security and comfort.

Mr. Vasavan, who presided over the function said an amount of ₹50 lakh would be allocated from the MLA fund to construct a roof to facilitate those who reach the medical college OP counter building providing shelter from rain. Steps will be taken to install a modern wheelchair system to assist the differently abled people in navigating the underpass, he added.

K Francis George, MP was the chief guest. PWD road division executive engineer Jose Rajan presented the report.