Underpass under construction collapses at Periya in Kasaragod

An underpass under construction on the national highway at Periya in Kasaragod collapsed in the early hours of Saturday.

No one was injured in the incident. It is learnt that the structure collapsed due to lack of strength of pillars set up for concreting.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is investigating the incident.

The Bekal police registered a case under Sections 336, 338, and 118 of the Indian Penal Code against the construction company for carrying out work in such a manner that it endangered human life.