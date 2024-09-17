GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Underpass at Thadambattuthazham closed, traffic diverted

Updated - September 17, 2024 08:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The underpass across National Highway 66 at Thadampattuthazam in Kozhikode was closed as part of the NH widening works on Tuesday.

The underpass across National Highway 66 at Thadampattuthazam in Kozhikode was closed as part of the NH widening works on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The underpass below National Highway 66 at Thadambattuthazham in Kozhikode towards Kannadikkal was closed as part of the NH widening works on Tuesday. As the road is widened, the underpass also needs to be widened and hence the closure.

The NH authorities expect to complete the widening works within a month and open the widened underpass for traffic in no time. There are two underpasses at Thadampattuthazham. Widening both of them is necessary to open six-lane traffic on the 4-km Malaparamba- Mavilikkadavu stretch of the NH.

With the underpass closed, traffic on the route has been diverted through service roads and alternative roads. Buses plying from Kannadikkal to the city shall take the Paroppady-Malaparamba route. Those plying from the city to Kannadikkal shall take the Karikkamkulam- Florican Road route, take a left to the service road of the NH, and cross the highway to reach the service road on the opposite side to reach Kannadikkal Road. They can also take the Malaparamba-Paroppady route to Kannadikkal.

Published - September 17, 2024 08:00 pm IST

