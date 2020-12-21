Under treatment for suspected malignancy: Sivasankar

References to health condition in bail plea

M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, who has been arraigned as an accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, submitted that he was taking follow-up treatment at a Kochi hospital for “suspected malignancy.”

References to the health condition of the former bureaucrat has found mention in the bail plea, which he submitted before the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, on Monday.

The petitioner submitted that he underwent a treatment at a hospital for “suspected malignancy and his life is under threat while he is undergoing imprisonment in the jail.”

Mr. Sivasankar said he could not get the documents as an application for getting them could not be submitted to the hospital. He said he was also undergoing treatment for his back pain since 2016.

No proof of role

He submitted that there was “not even a scrap of material available” to establish that he abetted any of the accused for smuggling. Referring to some of the statements of the co-accused against him, Mr. Sivasankar contended that even if the statements were taken into consideration, there was no material to establish the fact that he abetted to the offence.

The investigation agency obtained a belated statement from a co-accused to the effect that he was aware of the smuggling activities. Other than the highly belated and canvassed statement, there was absolutely no material against the petitioner, he submitted.

The investigating agency could not make out a case that the petitioner was involved in a case of smuggling of contraband worth more than ₹1 crore. Any further custody was not required for the purpose of investigation, he submitted.

‘Probe over’

The investigating agency could not collect any incriminating material against the petitioner to rope in the petitioner. The investigation in the case was almost over and even if the entire allegations were accepted at its face value, the ingredients of offence punishable under Section 135 of Customs Act would not attract against the petitioner, he contended.

The allegations levelled against him did not made the offence a non-bailable one as there were no allegations of his direct involvement in the alleged gold smuggling, he contended.