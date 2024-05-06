Undeclared power cuts impacting residents reeling under heatwave, says Satheesan

May 06, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused the State government of imposing an undeclared power cut on citizens reeling under an unprecedented and extremely taxing heatwave.

Mr. Satheesan’s strongly worded statement against Power Minister K. Krishnankutty and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) came against the backdrop of reports of angry residents driven to desperation by protracted power outages during sweltering summer nights besieging “unresponsive and apathetic” KSEB offices in protest.

Mr. Satheesan said the Oommen Chandy government had agreed to purchase electricity from power suppliers at an affordable and sustainable rate (₹4.29 per unit) for 25 years in 2012.

However, the LDF government’s decision to annul the beneficial agreement and replace it with a financially burdensome one, where the KSEB purchased electricity at an unjustifiably higher rate (₹12 per unit), has adversely impacted household consumers, Mr. Satheesan said.

He said the LDF seemed to have accorded an undue pecuniary advantage to private power suppliers at the expense of public interest.

He said the government’s last-minute effort to restore the UDF’s agreement with power companies has yet to bear fruit. Mr. Satheesan noted the government’s inefficiency and lack of vision and planning had steeped the State in darkness.