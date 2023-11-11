HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uncertainty prevails over Edappally-Aroor elevated highway

Centre yet to reinstate it in the Bharatamala project reportedly owing to delay on the part of the State government in taking a call on exempting it and the Kundannur-Angamaly Greenfield Bypass from GST and payment of royalty for raw materials

November 11, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The proposal to build an elevated highway on the 16-km Aroor-Edappally NH Bypass has been widely welcomed. The structure will most likely run parallel to the flyovers at the four junctions in the corridor.

The proposal to build an elevated highway on the 16-km Aroor-Edappally NH Bypass has been widely welcomed. The structure will most likely run parallel to the flyovers at the four junctions in the corridor. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Uncertainty prevails over the proposed 16-km Edappally-Aroor elevated highway on the National Highway 66 Bypass even as its detailed project report is expected to be ready by December.

This is because the Centre has yet to reinstate it in the Bharatamala project, reportedly due to delay on the part of the State government in taking a call on exempting it and the 44-km Kundannur-Angamaly Greenfield NH 66 Bypass from Goods and Services Tax (GST) and payment of royalty for raw materials, informed sources said.

The congested largely four-lane Edappally-Aroor bypass presently caters for over one lakh passenger car units (PCUs) every day and is considered the busiest NH stretch in Kerala. It would in all likelihood become a choking point on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod NH 66 stretch, the rest of which is slated for commissioning in March 2025, if there is any further delay in realising the elevated highway.

ALSO READ
NHAI urged to complete preparatory works prior to barricading Edappally-Aroor NH 66 Bypass for elevated highway project

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would include the stretch in the Bharatamala project soon after the DPR is ready, only if the State government, which is unlikely to pool in with 25% of the land acquisition cost, decides on whether it would waive GST and royalty components. Unlike in most other NH 66 stretches, land acquisition in the Edappally-Aroor NH corridor is expected to be minimal and confined mostly to the four major junctions to widen narrow bell mouths, bottlenecked areas and to hew out space for the elevated highway that would in all probability be built parallel to the flyovers. A decision on widening the junctions will be taken based on suggestions by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), according to sources.

The elevated highway is expected to merge with a similar 13-km elevated corridor that is expected to be readied on the Aroor-Thuravoor NH stretch by 2026.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.