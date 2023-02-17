Uncertainty over water supply irks residents

February 17, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Members of the public are turning restive over acute water scarcity during the past two weeks in Maradu, almost the entire West Kochi, and a few other parts of Kochi Corporation, and the continuing uncertainty over when the damaged pumps at Maradu treatment plant will be restored.

In a letter sent to the Chief Minister, members of the Kerala Latin Catholic Association’s (KLCA) Mundamveli parish termed the KWA’s delay in repairing the damaged pumps at the Maradu plant as irresponsible. “The KWA must also install stand-by pump/motor and if need be take high-power generator on rent, to prevent recurrence of accidents,” said Alexander Shaju of the association.

The KLCA has in addition sought a Vigilance probe into whether tanker lorry operators were acting as a pressure group, hampering effective water supply in the district.

Fort Kochi resident Padmanabha Mallya cited how the KWA defaulted in carrying out timely preventive maintenance of the pumps and in arranging alternatives. “The result is that a few lakh people are being denied water even for urgent chores. I have complained to the Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine and KWA officials, citing this. It is deplorable that the KWA has not caught up with the times, at a time when most other State Government departments are making an effort to modernise.”

The Chairman of Maradu Municipality Antony Asamparambil, who led protectors laying siege to the office of KWA’s Chief Engineer in the city on Monday, said the agency has sought another week to repair the damaged pumps. “It failed to take preventive steps to avoid repairs to the pumps, though summer is around the corner. About seven lakh people have been affected due to the ensuing acute water scarcity.”

A senior KWA official said supply of 40 mld of the 97 mld water has been restored in the hard hit areas. The repair of the pumps has been delayed by the need to procure spare parts from other States. We hope to supply 70 mld water in another five days, once the second pump is repaired. The third pump would then have to be repaired, he said.

In the meantime, the KWA is learnt to have belatedly tendered the work to procure two new pumps at the plant, since the three existing ones were operating 24x7, suffering extensive wear and tear.