Uncertainty over Pooram fireworks continues

The uncertainty over the Thrissur Pooram fireworks is continuing with rain posing a threat to the display.

Though the district administration was planning to conduct the fireworks display on Sunday, it is difficult to predict that the sky will clear by then.

The fireworks, which are fully loaded, have been stocked in a godown with police protection. Pyrotechnicians say it is dangerous to defuse them.

As an early arrival of monsoon also has been forecast, the Thrissur Pooram fireworks display has become a real issue.