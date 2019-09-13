Uncertainty over enforcing new traffic rules

With the State government’s reported rethink on the hike in fines for violation of traffic rules, the enforcement wings, including the police and Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) squads, are now on the horns of a dilemma on how to handle the new situation.

Though the government seems reluctant to enforce the new norms fearing people’s resistance, the police and MVD feel that any dilution of the new rules will only increase bloodshed on the road.

A senior police officer told The Hindu on Friday that any relaxation of the rules would mean stepping back from the government's primary responsibility to protect citizens’ lives. He said that any reduction in the revised fine for drunk drive or unlicensed drive would be counterproductive.

Total confusion

The officer also said the enforcement squads were in total confusion as to what to do with the rule violators. They would not be able to charge the old compounding fee as it had already been revised and they were just serving notice on the offenders without asking them to pay the fine in the wake of the latest government directive, he said.

The MVD squads too were confused with the sudden change in the stance of Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran who had earlier spoken very highly of the amended rules and its effect in saving lives.

An MVD official said the standoff had led to an increase in traffic violations. During the Onam season, the squads were told to just warn traffic violators, he said.

Officials said those opposing the hefty fines cited the lack of road amenities in their defence.

But those who have personally witnessed road accidents would never support such a relaxation, they said.

Forum’s concern

The Road Accident Action Forum (RAAF), one of the leading organisations working in the area, said the revised fine could only lead to large-scale corruption in the police and MVD.

“Instead of levying hefty fine, the enforcement squads can easily consider some compulsory community service activities for the road rule violators. This can be done along with the imposition of normal compounding fee,” said K.M. Abdu, president, RAAF.