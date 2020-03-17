Uncertainty over development seminars in 240 LSGIs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 March 2020 18:34 IST

Seminars are key to formation of Plan projects

With the COVID-19 threat looming large, uncertainty prevails in about 240 local self-government institutions (LSGIs) over the conduct of development seminars that are key to the formation of Plan projects ahead of the next financial year.

As many as 960 out of the 1,200 local self-government institutions are understood to have conducted the seminars well before the virus threat had set in and are now awaiting their projects to be cleared by the District Planning Committees.

The government would either have to officially do away with the process or opt for convening the seminars with minimum stakeholder participation before forwarding the projects of these LSGIs for approval.

Model

Local self-government institutions in the State had set a model worth emulating in project preparation and execution and things were progressing as per the set course till a severe resource crunch followed by the COVID-19 outbreak that threatens to derail the process.

All the 960 LSGIs could go ahead as per the plan laid earlier for starting project execution from April 1, but the government would have to take a call on clearing the confusion over holding the seminars in the case of others.

Solution

The government was seized of the issue and would soon evolve a solution so that the Plan process would not be affected, Planning Board member K.N. Harilal told The Hindu.

“We are seriously exploring all possibilities to ensure the start of project execution from April 1 itself and the government would take a call on holding the seminars as well as grama sabhas and ward sabhas in the current context soon,” Mr. Harilal said.

Within a fortnight, the State would get the leeway to avail itself of loans and also the government could look forward to the revenue deficit grant that has already been awarded by the Union Finance Commission in its interim report. Which also means that 80% of the LSGIs could go ahead with project execution and will not have to face any hurdles in getting funds too.

Since the local body elections are scheduled to be held within the next six months, the committees will have to go on an overdrive to expend the maximum funds and also clear the projects.