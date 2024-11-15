Uncertainty looms over residents in Wayanad following Wakf Board notice

A recent notice from the Kerala State Wakf Board demanding the surrender of allegedly encroached land has created a wave of anxiety among residents of Thalappuzha in Wayanad district.

Four Muslim families and a Hindu household at Thavinhal grama panchayat in Mananthavady taluk have been served notices claiming they have encroached on land adjacent to a mosque. The board instructed the families to present their documents at its regional office in Kozhikode by November 16 and attend an online hearing on November 19.

The affected individuals include V.P . Salim of VP House, C.V Hamza of Faizy House, Jamal of Arafa House, Rahamath of Mangattidam, and Ravi of Puthiyidam Alakkandi at Thalappuzha.

Except Mr. Ravi and Ms. Rahmath, the others have constructed houses and shops on the property. Notably, all landowners possess title deeds and have consistently paid land taxes. Records from Thavinhal panchayat indicate that one building on the contested land has documentation dating back to 1948.

Mr. Hamza, who owns 12.75 cents and having documents since 1998, voiced his concern. “I have served as an office-bearer of Jamaat for many years, but still, the board sent me the notice.” Despite visits from community leaders and local officials attempting to reassure him, Mr. Hamza remains worried, noting that his house was built in 1987 by a resident. “I bought 12.75 cents from Sukumaran and Krishnankutty, children of Kunhootty of Alakkandy, in 1998 paying ₹5,000 a cent,” he says.

“We are yet to come out of the shock,” says Mr. Jamal, adding that he was residing in his home on the 15-cent plot for the past 14 years. He added that some families own nine cents. The land along the road in front of the Thalappuzha police station has seven houses and around ten shops.

According to revenue records, the disputed land are in survey numbers 47/1 and 45/1. The Wakf board’s action stems from a complaint by the managing committee of Hidayathul Islam Jamaat Mosque, which reported that 4.7 acres of its land had been alienated. At present, the mosque has 67 cents, including a madrassa and cemetery.

Abdul Nassar, president of the mosque committee, says the issue was initially raised between 2006 and 2012. He says the community donated the land to support the mosque, with a title deed executed in 1963.

“Wakf authorities, who were here for another inquiry, directed us to inform the Wakf office about the loss of land,” he says, expressing hope that the matter can be resolved amicably.

Meanwhile, the residents have formed an action council and submitted memorandums to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu seeking their intervention..

While only five families have received notices thus far, other residents in the area are apprehensive that they may also receive notices soon