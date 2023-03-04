Uncertainty looms over Perumon-Pezhumthuruth bridge

March 04, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KOLLAM

﻿Protest is mounting over the undue delay in completing the Perumon-Pezhumthuruth bridge that connects Munroe Thuruthu and Panayam. While the construction had come to a standstill due to design-related technical issues, officials say there is no clarity on when the works will restart.

The construction of the 417-metre-long bridge, a long-standing demand of the residents, had started in November 2020. Currently, the residents of Munroe Thuruthu and Panayam depend on ferry service to commute and the bridge is expected to reduce the distance from Kollam to Munroe Thuruthu by 10 km. While the ₹42-crore project has 500-metre-long approach roads on both sides, a 7.5-metre-wide carriageway and a 1.5-metre-wide footpath will also be constructed as part of the bridge.

Additional ₹10 crore

At present, a portion in the middle of the bridge remains unfinished and the work on the approach roads has also slowed down due to the uncertainty. “Around 150 metres in the middle is unfinished. We had to stop the works as there was a dispute over the construction procedure of the middle span. The contractor said that there was difference between specification and detailing and claimed an additional amount of ₹10 crore. We are waiting for orders to resume the work,” said an official from Kerala Road Fund Board.

Since the bridge is coming up in Ashtamudi Lake, advanced technology and innovative design were opted for the construction. But when the dispute over the cost came up, the officials started exploring the possibilities to switch to a new, low-cost design. Though the construction, started in 2020, was progressing in a time-bound manner, technical issues started cropping up after a time. Since the bridge was considered a part of the proposed Biodiversity Circuit, the problem was brought to the attention of PWD Minister. “Despite promises of speedy competition by making the project a priority, there has been no progress. More than missing the deadline we are worried about the uncertainty,” says a Munroe Thuruthu resident.