Uncertainty clouds re-naming of Chalakuzhy Road

April 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Four years after the city Corporation initiated proceedings to rename a road, and amid protracted legal battles, uncertainty still remains on the actual name of the road in official records. In a council meeting held in July 2019, the Corporation had decided to rename the Chalakuzhy Road, connecting the Pattom-Kesavadasapuram Road to the Government Medical College, as Archbishop Mar Gregorios Road.

In January 2020, the then Mayor K. Sreekumar unveiled the board with the new name at one end of the road. However, local residents protested against the move to rename the road. G. Satheesh Chandran, one of the residents, approached the ombudsman for local self-government institutions against the renaming. The ombudsman had in July 2022 ordered that the board with the new name be removed.

However, with the Corporation failing to comply with the order, the petitioner again approached the ombudsman, who said that action will be taken against the Corporation officials if the board is not removed. The ombudsman observed that since the road belongs to the Public Works department (PWD), the Corporation authorities did not have any powers to rename the road. Complying with these directions, the Corporation removed the new board earlier this week.

However, the Corporation has now secured a stay order from the High Court against the ombudsman order. The Corporation is maintaining that there is ambiguity on the ownership of the road. Although it is owned by the PWD, the Corporation has the responsibility of its cleaning and upkeep, according to its arguments. According to Corporation officials, the ombudsman has only asked the civic body to remove the board, but it has not cancelled the council decision to rename the road.

Amid all this, the new name is yet to come into common parlance, as residents of the area still stick to the old name.