Uncertainty clouds mission to capture Arikompan

April 14, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - IDUKKI

Uncertainty continues over the mission to capture wild tusker Arikompan after the State government failed to find a suitable place to translocate the animal. According to Forest department officials, the mission will be delayed as the government has decided to approach the Supreme Court over the Arikompan issue.

“For the past 20 days, a herd led by tusker Arikompan has been camping at Cement Palam and 301 Colony areas. After completing the musth period, the tusker has moved to other places. The Forest department has identified locations to easily dart the tusker. However, if the pachyderm moves to other areas of the panchayat, we cannot conduct the mission,” said a senior department official.

Santhanpara panchayat president Liju Varghese said that if the Forest department fails to capture the tusker, local residents will resume the protests.

“Panchayat leaders from Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal will hold a meeting with the joint action council formed to demand the capture of the tusker on Saturday and will take further action,” said Mr. Varghese.

Mr. Varghese said that the residents of Santhanpara and Chinnakkanal panchayats “will not allow” returning the kumki elephants to the Muthanga elephant camp before completing the mission to capture Arikompan.

Meanwhile, the Forest department decided to shift the kumki elephants from Cement Palam, near Chinnakkanal, to a private estate at Santhanpara. “Four Kumki elephants – Surya, Vikram, Surendran, and Kunju – have been camping at Cement Palam for nearly a month. Now, the kumki camp has become a a tourist destination of sorts. In addition, other wild elephants in the area are trying to attack the kumki elephants at night,” said a senior department official.