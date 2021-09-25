Uncertainty casts shadow on Kottayam municipality

Council deadlocked as UDF, LDF have equal number of seats

A day after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) pulled down the United Democratic Front (UDF)-ruled Kottayam municipality, uncertainty looms large over the administration of the civic body.

The municipal council remains deadlocked with both the coalitions having an equal number of seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with eight members, holds the sway. Adding to the uncertainty, the CPI(M) had made it clear that it would not take the support of the BJP in a floor test.

“We have already announced that the LDF will not take the support of the BJP or the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The LDF chairperson will step down immediately in case of receiving even a single BJP vote,” Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan said.

The UDF, on its part, too appears no closer to finding a solution as the BJP has already announced that it will not back anyone to the chairperson's post. Hit hard by the shock defeat, it has now launched protests in front of the Kottayam municipality accusing the LDF of forging an unholy alliance with communal forces to sabotage the administration.

Though the BJP had supported the no-trust motion moved by the LDF, the party too had a lot of explaining to do. For, it had already accused the LDF of engaging in an unholy alliance with the SDPI in the Erattupetta municipality.

With none of the three sides really in a position to find a way out, the civic body is most likely to elect its next chairperson through draw of lots.

While the ousted chairperson Bincy Sebastian is expected to contest as the UDF candidate, the LDF is likely to field senior councillor Sheeja Anil. The BJP, if it decides to contest, may field Reeba Varkey.

The UDF with the support of Independents had won five municipalities in the district last year. Of this, it had already lost Erattupetta and Kottayam, while speculations are rife about the LDF planning no-trust motions in Changanassery and Ettumanur as well.