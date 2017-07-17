Uncertain future worry 150 MBBS students

Nearly 150 MBBS students of the Kannur Medical College at Anjarakandy here find their future uncertain.

Their admission was revoked by the J.M. James Admission Supervisory Committee in 2016-17 for violating the committee’s order on inviting online applications.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, their representatives and parents said the students were in a state of uncertainty, as they were not able to continue their studies. They said while the college management had started the process for admission of a fresh batch this year after it got the approval, neither the management nor the government had addressed the plight of the students whose admission was cancelled.

Manu C.P., a parent who spoke at the press meet, said many of the students had secured admission in the college as per the National Eligibility Test-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination rank. He said the students were now being victimised for the mismanagement of the college authorities. NEET rank of many of these students was higher than that of the students who sought admission in other colleges, he said. Their NEET ranking would be invalidated after July 29, he said.

Aditya K. and Nihala, students who spoke at the press meet, said many of the students met all the eligibility criteria to appear for the examination and continue their studies. They were now being penalised for the wrongs done by the college management, they added. They also urged the State government to make arrangements for their studies.