Unauthorised volunteers will be arrested, says Kasaragod Collector

District Collector D. Sajith Babu on Wednesday said only volunteers under the Jan Jagratha Samithi should venture out to carry out preventive works being undertaken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Speaking to reporters, he said there were volunteers in all ward-level committees. “Those who take up voluntary work by themselves will be arrested and further action will be taken against them,” he said.

The Collector added that there was a need for volunteers and they would be selected by the Jan Jagratha Samithi. For various supportive activities, people having bikes would also be needed, he said, adding that they would be issued pass from the Collectorate.

Mr. Babu said the police had been instructed to arrest those who were engaged in voluntary works by themselves.

‘Rely on PHCs’

“It has been noticed that people are rushing to the General Hospital and the District Hospital for COVID-19 test. However, only those cases which are referred from PHCs (primary health centres) will be examined,” the Collector said. Doctors at PHCs would refer people with symptoms such as cough, fever, cold and sore throat. People within the PHC limits should rely solely on those PHCs. People in the municipality area could rely on district and general hospitals for treatment, he added.

Action was being taken to create more facilities in Kasaragod General Hospital and the new Superintendent had been entrusted with the coordination of activities. Necessary steps were being taken to install seven ventilators and one portable X-ray unit in the district, Mr. Babu said.

Law enforcement was progressing under the direction of IG Vijay Sakhare.

44 positive cases

District Medical Officer A.V. Ramdas told media that false messages were being circulated on social media regarding COVID-19 patients. There were now 44 COVID-19 patients in the district. A case is considered negative only after three tests turn negative. He appealed to people to ignore fake messages on social media.

He further said that of the 44 COVID-19 patients in the district, 40 were from abroad. Only four people were diagnosed with the disease after they came in contact with the patients. The four men were being monitored in their homes and they were not likely to spread the disease to more people.

The DMO said diagnosed and suspected cases were under surveillance. Those who were sick must undergo 28 more days of observation. If those under observation were diagnosed with the symptoms for the disease within 14 days, samples would be sent for testing, he added.