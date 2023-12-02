ADVERTISEMENT

Unauthorised fund collection: action sought against headmistress

December 02, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of General Education has directed the manager of St. Francis English Medium School in Kozhikode to take action against head Mistress C. Rosili who allegedly issued a circular to collect money from students for participating in the forthcoming district school arts festival at Perambra.

The direction comes in the wake of an inquiry conducted by the Director of General Education on the orders of Education Minister V. Sivan Kutty.

The department also issued a clarification saying that it had nothing to do with the circular, and that the headmistress’ claim to the contrary was misleading and putting the department in bad light. The Minister warned of stringent action against schools that collected money from students.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US