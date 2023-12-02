Unauthorised fund collection: action sought against headmistress

December 02, 2023 02:13 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - Kozhikode

The Department of General Education has directed the manager of St. Francis English Medium School in Kozhikode to take action against head Mistress C. Rosili who allegedly issued a circular to collect money from students for participating in the forthcoming district school arts festival at Perambra.

The direction comes in the wake of an inquiry conducted by the Director of General Education on the orders of Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

The department also issued a clarification saying that it had nothing to do with the circular, and that the headmistress’ claim to the contrary was misleading and putting the department in bad light. The Minister warned of stringent action against schools that collected money from students.