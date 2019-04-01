Unauthorised campaign materials being removed

KOTTAYAM

01 April 2019 23:26 IST

1,600 posters, hoardings so far removed

Even as electioneering by political fronts entered a crucial phase in Kottayam, authorities have launched a drive to remove the campaign materials on display in private properties without the consent of the respective property owners.

The drive was launched as the deadline set for furnishing the letter of consent from the property owners to the election office expired at 5 p.m on Monday.

The Collector had already issued a directive in this regard to all defacement and flying squads functioning in the district. The squads have so far removed about 1,600 campaign materials including posters, hoardings and display boards put up across the district.

The election authority stipulates production of the consent letter through the village officer or the flying squads within three days of putting up a campaign material.

District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu has requested the public as well as the political parties to comply with the rules and regulations.