Unapproved aided school teachers in Kerala welcome SC order

May 17, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

Unapproved Teachers Movement-Kerala (UTMK), a collective of aided school teachers whose appointment has been put on hold against the backdrop of the implementation of the differently abled quota, has welcomed a recent Supreme Court order that directed the State government not to dismiss those who have got temporary approval.

The order was issued on Monday based on a special leave petition filed in the court by the members of the collective. The apex court, however, clarified that there should be no delay in the implementation of the reservation norms for differently abled people based on the Kerala High Court order. “Meanwhile, the State of Kerala and managements of all the government-aided educational institutes are directed to comply with the directions issued by the High Court for appointment of specially-abled candidates after counting their vacancies with effect from November 18, 2018, onwards and complete the selection/appointment process of these candidates without any delay. A compliance affidavit be filed before this court in this regard.”

The court also said that the teachers who have got temporary approval of their posts may not be relieved from service, provided that there are sufficient vacancies available for the appointment of differently abled applicants. The case will be taken up again on July 17.

M. Anunad, legal coordinator, UTMK, said on Wednesday that the collective was not against reservation for differently abled people. He said their legal fight was to protect themselves from being thrown out of service.

The Kerala High Court had said that the 4% quota that should have been implemented in appointments in aided schools between 1996 and 2016, when the related Acts were passed in Parliament, should be done with retrospective effect in the appointments made after November 2018. It was clarified that the approval of teachers appointed from 2018 would not be granted till the process was over. The State government later came with guidelines saying that such teachers would get temporary approval if the respective school managers submitted certain documents. In their petition in the apex court, the unapproved teachers expressed the apprehension that once the quota was implemented, they might face job loss.