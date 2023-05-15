Unapproved aided school teachers in Kerala blame govt. departments for crisis

May 15, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aided school teachers in Kerala, whose approval for appointments has been put on hold in the wake of the implementation of the differently abled quota, have alleged that a lack of coordination between between government departments has led to the crisis.

Members of the Unapproved Teachers Movement-Kerala (UTMK), a collective of around 5,000 such teachers across districts, have approached the Supreme Court highlighting their plight.

They pointed out that even though Parliament enacted the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act in 2016, the State Social Justice department came out with a circular expressing the government’s intention to implement the law only two years later, in November 2018. It was mentioned in the order that the General Education department was supposed to take steps to implement the quota. The department, however, issued its order only three years later, in November 2021, when the Kerala Federation of the Blind approached the Kerala High Court alleging that aided schools were yet to appoint differently abled teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Court order

The court in its order clarified that the appointment in these schools between November 2018 and November 2021 should be approved only after ensuring that the quota was implemented. The department did not prevent aided school managers from appointing new teachers even then. It issued guidelines for implementing the differently abled quota only in June 2022 after appointments of new teachers. That led to the aided school teachers appointed between 2018-19 and 2022-23 academic years getting stuck in the administrative tangle, the UTMK members claimed.

The collective members said that they were not against giving quota to the differently abled persons as per the Acts passed by Parliament. Three percent reservation is mandatory for them from February 7, 1996 under the People With Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995. Under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the quota was raised to 4% from April 19, 2017, with retrospective effect. The members said that it should be implemented expeditiously following procedures.