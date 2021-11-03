Unaided school students can apply for supplementary quota: HC

The Kerala High Court has observed that students who have secured admission in unaided schools are entitled to apply under the supplementary quota for admission to higher secondary courses.

Justice Raja Vijayarghavan observed that the restrictions in clause 8 of the prospectus for single window system for admission to Plus One courses for the academic year 2021-2022 would only apply to students who managed to obtain allotment during the main allotment effected through the single window system and the same would not be applicable to students who were forced to obtain admission in unaided schools.

The court made the observations while considering a writ petition filed by Fleming Shaijan against the refusal to access the portal of the single window system on the ground that he had already secured admission under the unaided quota.

The Government Pleader submitted that the application for the single window system could not be used for admission to the management/community/unaided quota seats. The counsel further submitted that any student, who had obtained allotment in any of these quotas, were interdicted from submitting an application for allotment in the supplementary stage.

The court also ordered that the application of the petitioner be accepted and processed.