Unaided colleges set for massive intake

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 August 2020 20:26 IST

Government sanctions around 7,000 seats for UG, PG programmes

Anticipating a surge in demand for higher education courses this year, the government has sanctioned around 7,000 seats for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes in unaided arts and science colleges. Several new courses have also been greenlit to cater to the growing requirement for a diverse bouquet of courses in the sector.

The widespread uncertainty that prevailed in the country had prompted the government to significantly hike the number of seats in arts and science colleges to benefit several aspirants, many of whose plans to seek admissions in other States and abroad came undone by the pandemic.

The intake to UG and PG courses will go up by 6,866 seats in private colleges affiliated to four universities, viz, University of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi University, University of Calicut and Kannur University. The Calicut University is the biggest beneficiary with the 2,588 seats (2,256 UG and 332 PG seats). New courses have also been sanctioned in 98 affiliated colleges.

Among the others, Kannur University has been allotted 1,520 seats (1,282 UG and 238 PG seats) in 37 affiliated colleges. Mahatma Gandhi University has been sanctioned 1,372 seats (920 UG and 452 PG seats) for new courses in 50 unaided colleges.

As many as 1,386 seats (1,094 UG and 292 PG seats) have also been approved for 39 colleges affiliated to Kerala University. Seats have also been enhanced permanently in 10 colleges, while additional batches have been approved in three institutions functioning under the university.

The move to implement a massive increase of seats in the unaided sector would facilitate more students to gain admissions, even while incurring no additional financial burden for the State exchequer.

While marginal increase in intake within the sanctioned limits is expected in government and aided colleges as during the previous years, a section of academicians have criticised the decision to turn down recommendations made by universities to commence new courses in such government-funded institutions, thereby enabling more students to get education for lower fees.