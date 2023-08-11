Admissions to Class I in unaided schools increase this year

August 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The number of students who have taken admission to Class I in government and aided schools has fallen this year, but that to unaided schools has increased.

As per a statement quoting Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty here on Friday, admissions to Class I in government and aided schools fell by 10,164 this year. While last year, 2,68,313 students took admission to Class I in government and aided schools, it fell to 2,58,149 this year.

Though exact figures for Class I admissions to unaided schools last year were not provided, as per the Economic Review it was 34,866. This year, the number has gone up to 39,918 as per figures available on the Sametham portal of the General Education department, a difference of 5,052.

The number of students in government, aided, and unaided schools this academic year is 37,46,647. Of them, 34,04,724 were in government and aided schools. Last year, the total number of students in government, aided, and unaided schools was 38,33,399.

According to the statement, 42,059 new students took admission to Class II to 10 this academic year. However, as per figures presented in the Assembly in July , there were 44,915 new admissions in government sector in Classes II to X last year, while it was 75,055 for the aided sector.

The maximum number of new admissions this year were to Class VIII – 17,011. The number of new students who took admission to Class V was 15,529.

The maximum number of students is in Malappuram district 20.73%. The least is in Pathanamthitta 2.21%.

As many as 44% (16,49,801) of the total students this year belong to the below the poverty line category, while 56% (20,96,846) are from above the poverty line category.

The statement said this year’s staff fixation procedures had begun after students’ details, including Aadhaar, had been verified. Though schools opened in June, the sixth working day headcount that was used for staff fixation had not been released by the General Education department till now.