Unaccounted money worth over ₹24 lakh seized in Kasaragod

One more person has been arrested at Bekal even as the police continue their crackdown on undocumented money smuggling in Kasaragod.

Sana Shamsu, alias Shamsu, 62, was nabbed by a team led by Hozdurg sub inspector V.P. Akhil, who seized ₹24,79,300 from Shamsu’s car at Madiyan, Kanhangad.

The district is under heightened police surveillance following directives from District Police Chief D. Shilpa. A police raid in Padanna the day before had led to the seizure of unaccounted money amounting to ₹9.12 lakh. A team led by Chandera sub inspector K.P. Satish arrested M.K. Hashim, 56, a resident, in connection with that case.

