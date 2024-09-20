ADVERTISEMENT

Unaccounted money worth over ₹24 lakh seized in Kasaragod

Published - September 20, 2024 11:08 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

One more person has been arrested at Bekal even as the police continue their crackdown on undocumented money smuggling in Kasaragod.

Sana Shamsu, alias Shamsu, 62, was nabbed by a team led by Hozdurg sub inspector V.P. Akhil, who seized ₹24,79,300 from Shamsu’s car at Madiyan, Kanhangad.

The district is under heightened police surveillance following directives from District Police Chief D. Shilpa. A police raid in Padanna the day before had led to the seizure of unaccounted money amounting to ₹9.12 lakh. A team led by Chandera sub inspector K.P. Satish arrested M.K. Hashim, 56, a resident, in connection with that case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US