The Election Commission’s Flying Squad seized a sum of ₹ 7 lakh at Ambalavayal in Wayanad on Tuesday (October 29). Sources said the money was being transported in a car without the necessary documentation. The operation was led by Charge Officer R. Deepthi, who is also the Block Programme Officer, Sultan Bathery.

