Unaccounted money seized from a lorry in Kannur

KANNUR

23 May 2021 13:59 IST

Police seized unaccounted money of ₹4.30 lakh stacked inside a cabin of a lorry during a regular check from Aanoor at Kalikadvu in the Kannur-Kasaragod border, on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the money was seized from the lorry, which was returning back from Kanhangad. The police deputed to check vehicle movement during the lockdown found the money in the hidden cabin of the lorry.

The police have apprehended two Palakkad natives including driver 40-year-old Subbair and the helper 36-year-old Sulaiman.

Advertising

Advertising

Police have seized the amount and have started an investigation.