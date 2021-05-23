Kerala

Unaccounted money seized from a lorry in Kannur

Police seized unaccounted money of ₹4.30 lakh stacked inside a cabin of a lorry during a regular check from Aanoor at Kalikadvu in the Kannur-Kasaragod border, on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the money was seized from the lorry, which was returning back from Kanhangad. The police deputed to check vehicle movement during the lockdown found the money in the hidden cabin of the lorry.

The police have apprehended two Palakkad natives including driver 40-year-old Subbair and the helper 36-year-old Sulaiman.

Police have seized the amount and have started an investigation.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2021 2:00:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/unaccounted-money-seized-from-a-lorry-in-kannur/article34626145.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY