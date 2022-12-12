Unaccounted money seized at Kozhikode railway station

December 12, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday detained a Malappuram native with unaccounted cash to the tune of ₹25 lakh. He was taken into custody from Kozhikode railway station after he failed to show any document proving the source of the money.

RPF sources said the man, who was found in a suspicious circumstance near the platform, had stashed the cash in a cloth tied around his waist. He reached the railway station after travelling in different trains from Chennai. During interrogation, the man could not reveal anything concrete about the person who handed over the money to him. The 51-year old also declined to reveal the details of the receiver he was waiting for at the railway station.

The RPF squad later handed over the seized money to the Income Tax Department authorities. The RPF crime investigation squad also reached the spot to carry out a preliminary investigation into the incident.