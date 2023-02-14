Unable to furnish bail bonds and sureties, 80 undertrials languishing in Kerala jails

February 14, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

Mani (name changed), an undertrial, has been languishing in the Idukki District Jail for the past 15 months despite a court ordering his release on bail.

He is one of the longest-serving undertrials in Kerala who has not been released despite securing a bail order. Neither Mani nor his family could find a person to stand as surety for securing his release though the court granted him bail on September 14, 2021.

Mani is among the 91 undertrials, including 17 women, incarcerated in the State’s jails despite securing bail as they could not furnish the surety or execute bail bonds. Eleven of them were released recently, following the intervention of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority.

Non-Keralites too

Though granted bail some six months ago, four non-Keralite prisoners also continue to remain at the Central Prison and Correctional Home, Kannur. The four, who were facing charges of theft, murder and house trespass, were granted bail in July and August last year.

The data on such prisoners were collected following the intervention of the Supreme Court. The top court had ordered recently that such prisoners shall be released within seven days.

Incidentally, the Kerala jail authorities were found lacking the data on the date of bail orders issued to 52 prisoners.

Directive to district authorities

The District Legal Service Authorities have been asked to look into the cases of undertrials still languishing in jails despite getting bail. The authorities had also been asked to find out the missing details of bail orders issued and provide the prisoners the required legal help, said K.T. Nisar Ahammed, Member Secretary of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority.

In some cases, the district authorities had approached the courts seeking relaxation of bail conditions. However, the State cannot provide the bail bond amount or procure sureties for the release of the prisoners. A prominent social research institute had come forward to provide the bond amount for some prisoners in Mumbai. It needed to be seen whether any social service groups or voluntary agencies in the State would come forward to deposit the required money, said Mr. Ahammad.