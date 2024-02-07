GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.N. Women to provide technical assistance for the Safe City project

February 07, 2024 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

U.N. Women will work closely with the State’s gender parks and provide technical assistance for the Safe City project and gender data hub, a statement issued by the office of the Health Minister, said.

U..N. Women had entered into an MoU with the State government earlier for providing technical assistance to the State’s Gender Park

A delegation of UN Women, including the India representative Susan Ferguson; UN Women Safe City Initiative Global advisor, Laura Capobianco; Programme Specialist, Poulomi Pal, UN Women India State Technical Consultant, Peeja Rajan, met Health Minister Veena George, here on Tuesday.

They have suggested that the State attempt to study the issues in online space, by treating it also as a public space, the statement said.

Kerala’s women empowerment initiatives was a topic of discussion.

The U.N. Women delegation was appreciative of the State’s efforts towards women empowerment and in particular, the Gender Budget.

Women and Child Development Principal Secretary, Sharmila Mary Joseph, the Director of Women and Child Development, Haritha V. Kumar and the Kozhikode Mayor, Beena Philip were also present at the meeting.

