Umarali award for N.K. Premachandran

N.K. Premachandran, MP, has been chosen for an award in memory of Panakkad Syed Umarali Shihab Thangal, former chairperson of the Kerala Waqf Board.

The award carrying a purse of ₹25,001, a citation and a memento, was instituted by the Kozhikode-based Umarali Shihab Thangal Memorial Charitable Society. A release said on Saturday that the award was in recognition of his creative intervention in issues affecting the people and the efforts to uphold secular values and religious harmony. It will be presented at an event to be held in the first week of August in Thiruvananthapuram.