Uma launches poll campaign from Thomas’s house

May 04, 2022 18:37 IST

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in Thrikkakara Uma Thomas, wife of the late P.T. Thomas who represented the constituency, began her election campaign with a visit to his ancestral house at Upputhodu in the district.

She was accompanied by Dean Kuriakose, MP, and District Congress Committee president C.P. Mathew. She also participated in a Mass at St Joseph’s Church, Upputhodu. She also paid floral tributes at the tomb of Thomas.

After visiting the Idukki Bishop, Ms. Thomas told mediapersons that the detractors of Thomas (on his stand on the Western Ghats reports when he was Idukki MP) had misunderstood him and they were few in number.

She said she would strive to fulfil the schemes which could not be completed by her husband. She said she had the support of her family and those who loved Thomas. She said she would raise issues, including the SilverLine project, in her campaign and would work in accordance with the decisions of the party and its leaders.