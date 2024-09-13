GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ultra-large container vessel MSC Claude Girardet docks at Vizjhinjam

Published - September 13, 2024 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Ultra large container vessel MSC Claude Girardet spotted off the coast of Vizhinjam International port prior to its birthing in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Ultra large container vessel MSC Claude Girardet spotted off the coast of Vizhinjam International port prior to its birthing in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MSC Claude Girardet, an ultra-large container vessel (ULCV) of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), docked at the Vizhinjan international seaport here on Friday.

The 399.99-metre-long, 61.5-metre-broad vessel with a container capacity of 24,116 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) is the largest container vessel to visit India. It is also billed as the largest to call at south Asian ports, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office said on Friday.

The vessel, which arrived from Malaysia, will return after container handling operations. The Vizhinjam port, the largest mother port in the country, has the capacity to handle ULCVs. The arrival of MSC Claude Girardet signals a major step forward in Kerala’s development trajectory, Mr. Vijayan said.

Published - September 13, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.