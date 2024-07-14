GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘ULLAS Mela’ literacy programme inaugurated in State

Published - July 14, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Only if people are conscious that the meaning of literacy changes with time will Kerala society make progress, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘ULLAS Mela’ organised by the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority here on Sunday.

The Minister said the literacy mission was trying to implement the government policies of protecting the Constitutional rights, equal justice by ensuring development and welfare reached everyone, and continuing the education of people whose education had been disrupted. Being organised under ‘ULLAS’ or the New India Literacy Programme – jointly implemented by the Union and the State governments – launched in the State with the aim of achieving total literacy.

The Minister said more than six lakh people had become literate through ULLAS. It was laudable that teachers who became part of the project worked to make the learners literate without receiving any honorarium. Those who became literate in the first phase of Ullas should become part of creation of Nava Kerala and not abandon their education.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar presided over the function. Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority director A.G. Oleena spoke.

