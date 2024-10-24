GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ULCCS’ Matter Lab can now conduct around 1,000 NABL-accredited tests

Published - October 24, 2024 06:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Matter Lab, a matter material testing and research lab under the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Ltd. (ULCCS), has got the approval for around 1,000 tests accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). This is expected to help in ensuring the quality of construction materials and the construction of structures.

According to ULCCS sources, the materials that can be tested there include soil, rocks, cement, fly ash, steel, water, concrete, masonry blocks, clay roof tiles, timber, plywood, ceramic tiles, tile adhesives, natural stones such as granite and marble, geotextiles, thermoplastic pipes and fittings, high density polyethylene pipes for water supply, bitumen, among others. Earlier, the lab could test only around 100 materials. Now, specialised field tests can also be held along with performing concrete and asphalt mix designs. It can conduct concrete durability tests, examination of stabilised soil materials, and those to monitor the health of concrete structures.

The chemistry laboratory is accredited for analysing water for drinking and construction purposes, as well as environmental water analysis and chemical analysis of materials like steel, cement, soil, fly ash, and concrete, among others.

