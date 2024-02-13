GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ULCCS a pro-people alternative to corporate business model, says Pinarayi Vijayan

February 13, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Vadakara

The Hindu Bureau
ULCCS chairman Rameshan Paleri presenting a memento to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who inaugurated the centenary celebrations of the Society at the Government Higher Secondary School, Madappally, Kozhikode, on Tuesday.

ULCCS chairman Rameshan Paleri presenting a memento to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who inaugurated the centenary celebrations of the Society at the Government Higher Secondary School, Madappally, Kozhikode, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) is a better pro-people alternative to the corporate model of business. 

He was opening the centenary celebrations of the ULCCS at Government Higher Secondary School, Madappally, near Vadakara, in Kozhikode on Tuesday. 

The society was set up in 1924 by social reformer Vagbhadanandan to provide jobs and ensure income to a group of labourers who were denied employment by the local elite. Hundred years down the line, it is one of the biggest cooperatives run by labourers, providing total solutions for infrastructure development and management projects. 

Mr. Vijayan said the ULCCS was a manifestation of the ideals of Vagbhadanandan who tried to eliminate superstitions and blind beliefs through people’s movements. “The ULCCS is now successfully implementing big projects. However, there are some big shots who are intolerant of the success of the society. Efforts are on to destroy its power and wealth,“ he added. 

Mr Vijayan said those people had a problem with the government accrediting the society as one which could be awarded contracts for public works without participating in the tender process. He said it was to avoid delay in completing the works. “Their problem seems to be a cooperative society getting the accreditation,” he said.

The Chief Minister also complimented the society for its plan to conduct a social audit of its works and to start an institution for skill development to mark its centenary celebrations. 

Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan said the government was taking steps to curb some undesirable trends in cooperative institutions. A Bill for the purpose passed by the Assembly was awaiting the Governor’s assent. He said that the Bill, once approved, would ensure more safety for depositors’ money. 

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Indian Union Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, and MLAs, among others, were present. Cultural events were held later in the night.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.