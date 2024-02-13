ULCCS a pro-people alternative to corporate business model, says Pinarayi Vijayan

February 13, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Vadakara

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) is a better pro-people alternative to the corporate model of business.

He was opening the centenary celebrations of the ULCCS at Government Higher Secondary School, Madappally, near Vadakara, in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

The society was set up in 1924 by social reformer Vagbhadanandan to provide jobs and ensure income to a group of labourers who were denied employment by the local elite. Hundred years down the line, it is one of the biggest cooperatives run by labourers, providing total solutions for infrastructure development and management projects.

Mr. Vijayan said the ULCCS was a manifestation of the ideals of Vagbhadanandan who tried to eliminate superstitions and blind beliefs through people’s movements. “The ULCCS is now successfully implementing big projects. However, there are some big shots who are intolerant of the success of the society. Efforts are on to destroy its power and wealth,“ he added.

Mr Vijayan said those people had a problem with the government accrediting the society as one which could be awarded contracts for public works without participating in the tender process. He said it was to avoid delay in completing the works. “Their problem seems to be a cooperative society getting the accreditation,” he said.

The Chief Minister also complimented the society for its plan to conduct a social audit of its works and to start an institution for skill development to mark its centenary celebrations.

Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan said the government was taking steps to curb some undesirable trends in cooperative institutions. A Bill for the purpose passed by the Assembly was awaiting the Governor’s assent. He said that the Bill, once approved, would ensure more safety for depositors’ money.

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran, Indian Union Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, and MLAs, among others, were present. Cultural events were held later in the night.