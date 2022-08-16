Ula Rail service to be launched from Kerala during Onam

ADVERTISEMENT

Buoyed by the success of the Bharath Gaurav train services launched in various cities, the Indian Railways is all set to flag off Kerala’s first-ever Bharath Gaurav train – Ula Rail – a public-private-partnership between Indian Railways and Travel Times from the State during Onam holidays, linking popular tourist destinations in the country.

The destinations to be covered during the 11-day itinerary will be Mysuru, Hampi, Hyderabad, Ramoji Film City, Aurangabad, Ellora, Ajantha, Statue of Unity (Gujarat) and Goa. The train will depart from Thiruvananthapuram on September 2 and will have stops at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Shoranur, Calicut, Kannur and Kasaragod.

This train consists of four third-AC coaches, six sleeper coaches, and two first-of-its-kind ‘flameless’ pantry cars. Dedicated coach managers, coach guards, CCTV surveillance, public announcement system, flexible rates based on the coach type, meal plan, accommodation type, transportation of choice and other features are part of the services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first Ula Rail train headed for Kashi from Madurai was flagged off on July 23. The tour ended on August 3, reaching Madurai via Chennai.

For more details, including bookings, contact 9995988998 (Kochi) and 9447798331 (Thiruvananthapuram).