UL Space Club to launch space summit in Kozhikode on November 9

Over 200 students will attend the event aimed at igniting curiosity and a passion for space science among high school students across Kerala

Updated - November 07, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The UL Space Club in association with the District Institute of Education and Training is unveiling the first edition of Leaders & Aspirants United for Navigating Cosmic Horizons (LAUNCH), a pioneering students’ space summit on Saturday (November 9).

Over 200 students from Kozhikode will attend the event to be held at Government Higher Secondary School, Karapparamba, here. The organisers said on Thursday that the summit aimed to ignite curiosity and a passion for space science among high school students across Kerala. LAUNCH 2024 would provide young minds with the opportunity to engage with renowned scientists, explore future career paths in the space sector, and participate in meaningful discussions about space exploration.

M.K. Raghavan, MP, will inaugurate the event and S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will deliver the keynote address. It will be followed by interactive group discussions led by expert mentors, who will explore various aspects and possibilities within space science and technology. There will be a space parliament session, where students can present their proposals on topics such as the future of space exploration, opportunities in the space sector, and ideas on how they can access these opportunities. The UL Space Club, a registered space tutor of ISRO, operates as a non-profit, voluntary organisation under Uralungal Labour Contract and Cooperative Society Limited.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:10 pm IST

