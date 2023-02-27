Ukraine-returned medicos in Kerala go the extra mile to pursue their dreams

February 27, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Arjun Raj, a Thiruvananthapuram native, risked his life along with his classmate Glyna George, both fourth-semester medical students at Vinnytsia National Pirogov Medical University, Vinnytsia, Ukraine, to travel through a conflict zone to reach the varsity to attend offline classes.

“I hail from a middle-class family. We already spent a lot on my medical education in Ukraine and stopping it halfway is unimaginable. It took four days for us to reach the university on February 4. A day-long flight from Kochi to Delhi and then Poland via Germany after obtaining a Polish transit visa and finally a 17-hour road trip to Ukraine. Though we had some apprehensions and were scared of travelling through the conflict zone, we reached safely, one step closer to the dream,” Mr. Raj, 22, tells The Hindu.

The war in Ukraine has deprived around 20,000 students in the country of their medical education, including over 3,000 students from Kerala. Though they have approached the Supreme Court to find a solution to the uncertainties, an effective resolution remains elusive. It was against this backdrop that the duo from Kerala set out on their journey.

“Though some of the universities in Ukraine offered academic mobility programme, the listed varsities outside the war-ravaged country were not so reputed. Further, a private university was offered to us in Georgia, whereas the varsity we had enrolled in was a national university. So we decided to take the risk of travelling to Ukraine,” says Ms. George who hails from Kodungallur in Thrissur.

She points out that a few seniors already reached the university safely last November and they had been attending offline classes since. “Sometimes, the air siren goes, indicating a possible air strike by the Russian army. However, the area where the university is situated has not witnessed any air strikes so far,” adds Ms. George.

Mr. Raj says that earlier when the siren wailed, people used to take shelter in bunkers. “Now, life is almost normal in the city we live in, except for the fact that a lot of Ukrainians from neighbouring cities have migrated here due to the conflict. The government here has provided them two of our hostels,” he says.

Before the war, 1 kg of rice was available in the region for around ₹25, which has since shot up ₹95. “So is the case with other essentials. But the devaluation of hryvnia, the national currency of Ukraine, has helped many Indians stay afloat amid the steep price rise,” says Mr. Raj.

Ms. George says that as regards academics, not all classes were shifted to the offline mode, taking into consideration the convenience of students who still attend classes from different countries. “But the doctors who take classes on subjects such as Clinical Anatomy used to take offline classes amid the intervals of their compulsory medical service in hospitals,” says Ms. George.