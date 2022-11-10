Ukraine-returned medical students from Kerala opt to continue education in Central Asian universities

Under ‘academic mobility programme’ offered by the Ukrainian government, they can continue their studies in select countries and will be awarded final degree by the parent university; a first batch of 50 students enrolled with Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, Ukraine, has left for Uzbekistan to join the Bukhara State Medical Institute

The first batch of Indian medical students ahead of their departure from Kochi to Tashkent via Sharjah | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Under ‘academic mobility programme’ offered by the Ukrainian government, they can continue their studies in select countries and will be awarded final degree by the parent university; a first batch of 50 students enrolled with Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, Ukraine, has left for Uzbekistan to join the Bukhara State Medical Institute

Amid uncertainty over the resumption of their courses, a section of Indian medical students who returned from the war-ravaged Ukraine are now moving to Central Asia for continuing their education.

According to sources, a first batch of 50 students enrolled with Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, Ukraine, has left for Uzbekistan to join the Bukhara State Medical Institute. They boarded a flight from Kochi to Tashkent via Sharjah on Wednesday midnight. More students from across the country are likely to join them in the coming days.

Temporary relocation

About 350 students pursuing general medicine at the Zaporizhzhia varsity have opted to continue their course under an academic mobility programme offered by the Ukrainian government. The scheme envisages temporary relocation of the Indian medical students from Ukraine to universities in select countries, including the Central Asian republics of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The degree, however, will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian university.

“The students have been assured that they can continue their study programmes without disruptions on a paid-contract basis that is almost similar to the fee structure offered at the time of their joining in Ukraine. This has been a huge relief not just to the students but their families as well,” said E.O. John, father of Jinni Rachael John, a first year general medicine student from Pathanamthitta.

The students, according to Mr. John, have secured the relocation to Uzbekistan under a student exchange arrangement between the varsities. The applications were processed through a Hyderabad-based agency, which had earlier coordinated their admission in Ukraine.

Besides academic mobility, the other option being offered was to return to the university for offline classes or continue studying theory online and return for practical training around February 2023.

Confirming the development, Renish Joseph, a representative of Indian students at the Sumy State University in Ukraine, said most of the Indian students who returned from Ukraine were opting for academic mobility. “Academic mobility offers a good opportunity as a return to Ukraine, for the time being, looks uncertain. It’s now up to the students and their parents to decide whether to take it up or not,” he observed.

As many as 200 Indian medical students from the Sumy varsity have opted to join the Tashkent State Dental Institute later this month, he said. The first batch of 40 students from Kerala will head for Tashkent after November 15.

It is estimated that of the around 22,000 medical students in various medical universities in Ukraine, over 3,600 are from Kerala.