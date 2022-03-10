Ukraine crisis hits tea auctions in Kochi

39% of commodity remains unsold due to subdued export demand

Tea auctions by the Tea Trade Association of Cochin (TTAC) are struggling to find takers due to the subdued export demand to Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. A prolonged war might impact tea growers in south India in the long run.

The efforts to auction tea in all categories — CTC or orthodox (both leaf and dust) — have met with lukewarm response with practically no takers for nearly half of the tea on offer at the Kochi auctions on Wednesday.

Around 41% of orthodox tea remained unsold at the latest auction of the TTAC in Kochi despite the average price crashing to the recent lowest level of ₹142 a kg for the variety. This is the main tea variety being exported to Russia and other CIS countries. Around 39% of the total quantity, in all categories, remained unsold.

Uncertainty over shipment

The auction held in the previous week had also witnessed a drop in demand due to the uncertainty over sending shipments. In the latest auction, the average price of tea in all categories also went down to ₹133.13 a kg, while it was ₹145.40 a kg in the previous auction. The situation is unlikely to change if there is no major improvement in the global scenario in the coming weeks.

“The crash in the value of rouble against dollar amid sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine invasion has multiplied the risk of exporters, including delay in payments. Any rebound in exports will depend on the global developments and, of course, the growers will be at the receiving end at the long run,” said R. Sanjith, secretary of the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI).

Russia imports over 20% of its total tea requirements from India and the lion’s share of the export is routed through the Cochin Port.