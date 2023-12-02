UKF College enters into MoU with German company

December 02, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOLLAM

UKF College of Engineering, Paripally, has officially entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the prominent German company TUV Rheinland.

The primary objective of this partnership is to enhance the overall quality of education by providing students with training in industrial practices based on cutting-edge international technology. The college has designed a comprehensive curriculum with a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional industrial training to students enrolled in various courses.

Another crucial component is a four-year engineering study programme coupled with German language proficiency training. This initiative particularly targets students from underprivileged backgrounds, aiming to empower them with the skills required for potential employment opportunities in Germany and other foreign countries.